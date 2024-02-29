पूरा देखे
2024 Tata Tigor iCNG AMT Review: India’s First CNG-Powered AMT Car
Tata Motors has taken its product offensive with CNG cars to the next level with the introduction of an AMT option for the Tigor and Tiago iCNG models. In fact, it’s the first time that a company is offering Automated Manual Transmission with CNG powered car. We spent a day with the Tigor iCNG AMT and found some very interesting things. It’s powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with a dual-cylinder CNG kit, with the added convenience of a two-pedal driving. What has changed? How good is the performance? And should you buy it? We’ll answer all that in this video. 0:00 – Intro 1:12 – AMT Performance 2:53 – Ride & Handling 3:53 – Design & Styling 4:39 – Boot Capacity 5:07 – Interior 6:02 – Rear Seat Comfort 6:28 – Safety 7:12 – Price & Verdict
BMW 2 Series M Performance Edition: Best Driver’s Car Under Rs 50 Lakh? | First Drive Review
We all know that the 2 Series is quite a looker. But there’s a new M Performance variant which claims to pair that driving fun with better looks and exclusivity. Is it as good as advertised? Find out the answer with Dhruv Attri in this video.
Drive: 2024 Hyundai Creta | 2nd Generation Facelift
Our review of the 2024 Hyundai Creta is live! The midlife update brings refreshed looks, an overhauled cabin, more features and a new turbo-petrol engine. Is it enough to keep the Creta on top in its class? Watch our review of the Creta facelift here.
2023 BMW X7 Facelift Review: Now It’s Better Than Ever
The BMW X7 has been one of the more popular luxury SUVs in India, and earlier this year, the X7 received it mid-lifecycle facelift. Along with some major visual changes, the SUV now also comes with more tech and improved creature comforts. BMW has pulled all the right stops to make this a more premium and better product. But there are certain features that you would expect from a Rs. 1.5 crore SUV, and the X7 misses out on them. So, is the 2023 BMW X7 truly a better product or is it just old wine in a new bottle? Watch the full video to find out.
New Renault Duster First Look – Compact SUV pioneer to make India comeback!
The one that started it all in the compact SUV space has been missing from the market for a while now, but the Renault Duster is all set to make a return to India in its latest avatar. Amaan Ahmed tells you all you need to know about the third-generation of the Duster SUV, which is expected to arrive in 2025.
Hero Mavrick 440: Hero MotoCorp’s most expensive offering yet | First Ride |Review | carandbike
The all-new Mavrick 440 is Hero MotoCorp’s flagship motorcycle. Built using on the same engine and frame from the Harley-Davidson X440, under the partnership, Hero has taken a completely different approach to its design language and character. Janak got a chance to spend some time with the Mavrick 440 and here’s what he has to say about the newest Hero in town. #Hero #Mavrick440 #HeroMavrick #Firstride #Review #HeroMotocorp #Roadster #Motorcycle #Premium
Ather 450 Apex Review – Is this the best Ather yet?
Pushing its decade-old platform to the limit, Ather has come up with the 450 Apex, designed to represent the pinnacle of its engineering capabilities. It looks unique, is a little bit quicker and packs advanced regen – but is it really worth the sticker price? Amaan Ahmed delivers the verdict.
TVS X: India’s most expensive electric scooter yet!|First Ride|Electric|carandbike
After launching the TVS X in Dubai at a hefty sticker price about two months back, we now had the opportunity to spend some time with the X electric scooter, check out its features, performance, ride quality and more at the company’s test track at the Hosur plant. Here is a quick yet detailed first ride experience of the all-new TVS X. Whom is this scooter for? And is it worth the price? Watch this video to know the answers to these questions and more.
River Indie Review: India’s most practical electric scooter yet!
Utility is the prime focus of the River Indie, which is aimed at those seeking an electric two-wheeler they can use for business. Amaan Ahmed tells you all you need to know about this brand-new, indigenously developed electric scooter in our detailed review.
2023 Ducati Supersport 950 S – The Everyday Sportsbike | First Ride | carandbike
Between form and function, finding the middle ground is important to achieve the best of both worlds. While Ducatis are known to be more inclined towards the former, the Supersport 950 S is the Italian bike maker’s answer at offering that equilibrium. Now updated for 2023, Ducati has updated the Supersport with better looks, features and comfort. Has Ducati’s fully-faired sports tourer gotten even better? We find out. MORE FROM c&b
हमारे बारे में
ऑटोमोटिव पोर्टल्स की दुनिया में car&bike महज़ दूसरा नाम नहीं है। हम कारों और बाइक दोनों में से सर्वश्रेष्ठ को एक साथ लाते हैं। चाहे वह नई कारें हों, पुरानी कारें हों या नई बाइक हों, हम पहियों से संबंधित हर चीज में आपका मार्गदर्शन करने का प्रयास करते हैं। चाहे वह समाचार हो, कीमतें हों, समीक्षाएं हों, डीलर हों, लॉन्च हों, आगामी मॉडल हों या इनके बीच कुछ भी हो, कार और बाइक मदद के लिए यहां हैं!